National award presented to Harrogate library

Volunteers and staff at Harrogate library gathered to receive their national trophy as the Library of the Year in The Bookseller magazine’s annual awards.

Harrogate library is the busiest in North Yorkshire, with visitor numbers rising, and was recognised by the judges for its strong programme of events, which appeal to all readers.

The judges said: Harrogate is a powerhouse in its community and a great hub for books and reading. The library offers an attractive array of courses and opportunities for interest groups to meet and, at the same time, combines with a local theatre and a bookshop to help promote its service as a real venue for access to literature.

The Bookseller’s deputy editor, Benedicte Page, visited the library last week to present the award.









Benedicte Page said: Many congratulations to Harrogate Library, which takes this year’s crown as our Library of the Year. Its energetic approach and packed programme has seen it become a real centre of the community, with a strong track record across the board: with children, with older teenagers, experienced adult readers and library newcomers alike. North Yorkshire County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: Libraries in North Yorkshire are always willing to try new things, and nowhere more so than in Harrogate where staff and volunteers have visited schools, pre-school groups, food banks, supermarkets and churches to promote the library and recruit members. I congratulate all the dedicated staff and volunteers on winning this award. Their hard work makes it possible to run an exciting library with activities ranging from coding workshops to choir performances. Harrogate offers much more than traditional library services and has brought a lot more people in as a result. Once people realise what it has to offer they keep coming back.

The award is run in partnership with charity The Reading Agency.

