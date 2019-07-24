Harrogate Local Plan modifications go out to consultation

Please share the news











A six-week long consultation into changes made to Harrogate Borough Council’s local plan begins on this week (Friday 26 July).

The local plan suggests sites where new homes and jobs could be created and considers the infrastructure required to ensure new developments can be properly supported.

These include things like schools, shops, community facilities, open spaces and transport.

At the same time, the plan includes ways to protect and enhance the high-quality natural and built environment enjoyed in the Harrogate district, including important green space.

Earlier this year, the local plan was reviewed by one of the government’s independent planning inspectors.

There were several weeks of public examinations at which members of the public, stakeholders, experts, and developers were able to have their say about what the plan should contain.

As a result of the inspector’s feedback, changes have been made to it.

Thirteen potential development sites have been removed altogether and the boundary of a fourteenth, potential employment development site in Pannal, has been amended.

H17 – Heath Lodge Care Home, Harrogate

GH9 – Land west of B6265 and north of A59, Green Hammerton

B21 – Land at Aldborough Gate, Boroughbridge

M13 – Land at Thorpe Road, Masham

P1 – Land south of Ashfield Court, Pateley Bridge

P5 – Grassfield Court, Pateley Bridge

P10 – Grassfield House, Pateley Bridge

DB5 – Land to the west of Dacre Banks

DR14 – Land at Shepcote Lane, Darley

HM9 – Land to the north of Meadow Close, Hampsthwaite

PN17 – Land adjoining Spring Lane, Pannal

PN19 – Land to the west of Leeds Road, Pannal

SB1 – Clough House Farm, Summerbridge

The revised boundary site is PN18 in Pannal

At the request of the inspector, the council has also carried out an additional ‘sustainability appraisal’ into the broad locations where a new settlement could be built.

And, general amendments have been made across policies, to bring them in line with national policy and to make them easier to understand.

The consultation – which runs through to 6 September – only covers the modifications that have been made to the plan, not the entire plan itself.

Feedback on the modifications will be considered by the planning inspector before he makes his final recommendations in the autumn.

Councillor Rebecca Burnett, cabinet member for planning, said: The work to deliver our local plan is in the closing stages. We have carefully considered the inspector’s feedback as a result of the public examination which happened earlier this year. Changes have been made to the plan document and we’ve carried out the additional sustainability work we were asked to do. This will help us make the right decision in terms of a potential new settlement. I encourage everyone to take part in this latest consultation phase so they can let us know what they think about the modifications we’ve made to the plan.

