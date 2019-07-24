Double celebration as West Park Hotel celebrate Yorkshire Day

Please share the news











Provenance Inns & Hotels celebrate Yorkshire every day with amazing locally sourced produce from local Yorkshire suppliers.

Throughout August to celebrate Yorkshire Day, they will be serving a Yorkshire sharing board, celebrating and showcasing some of the finest Yorkshire ingredients from many local Yorkshire suppliers. These include Shepherds Purse Cheese from Thirsk, Mackenzie’s Yorkshire Smokehouse Smoked Chicken and Doreen’s Black Pudding from Dalton, Thirsk.

To make this day even more special the group will support the Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity.

£1 will be donated to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity, for every board sold from 1 August to 31 August.

Karen French, Operations Director, commented: We are absolutely delighted to showcase and highlight our amazing Yorkshire suppliers. This sharing board will also help raise much needed funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance in celebration of Yorkshire Day and all things Yorkshire.









