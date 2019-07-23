Deer Shed 2019 now SOLD OUT

Please share the news











Deer Shed Festival has sold out its ticket allocation of just over 10,000 paying attendees for 2019.

Hotels and B&Bs in the area are at capacity as Topcliffe, a sleepy North Yorkshire Village just outside of Thirsk, prepares to host the tenth anniversary edition of one of the UK’s biggest and best family friendly festival.

Deer Shed 2019 – 26 to 29 July 2019

Deer Shed had sold one third of those tickets after three days of them being on sale, and 50% of tickets had gone by the end of November 2018, prior to any acts being announced.

A spokesman for the festival said: This shows the fierce loyalty of Deer Shed’s repeat audience. Those who have played a part in the festival before trust the programming will be eclectic and full of quality across the board, for the whole family. The community atmosphere at the festival is special and our surveys consistently show that this is the main reason people return.

Since its conception in 2010 as a one-day, 1000-capacity event with the aim of being a “live music/child friendly utopia”, Deer Shed has taken place annually in Baldersby Park, a 90-acre site featuring sprawling green space, woodlands hosting activities like tree climbing and a lake used for kayaking across the weekend.

Anna Calvi will headline the Main Stage this coming Friday, with Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Ezra Furman headlining Saturday and Sunday respectively.

A host of musical talent across four stages joins them, including British hip-hop icon Akala, The Beta Band frontman Steve Mason, New York rock band Sunflower Bean, Ex-Super Furry Animals singer-songwriter Gruff Rhys and alt-rock Yorkshire heroes The Wedding Present.

The festival’s Big Top tent will showcase comedians like Reginald D. Hunter, Nina Conti, Milton Jones, and rising star Kiri Pritchard-McLean and a selection of the best kid friendly shows from the Edinburgh Fringe, including Beetlemania – Kafka for Kids and drag queen pop band Denim.

On top of that, there will be full workshops, sports, cinema, Wilderwild (the festival’s magical woodland) and under 5s programmes, as well as a vast array of local and international street food and craft drink.

Deer Shed Festival director Oliver Jones, who runs the festival alongside his wife Kate Webster, said: To think so many people have put their faith in us for ten years now is special. We had no idea a small event back in 2010 using the actual deer shed in the park as a venue would grow into what it is today. As is the case each year, we’ve repaid our audience’s faith by investing more across the music, arts and science programme than ever before and we couldn’t be more excited to open in a just a few days.









