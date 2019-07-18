Harrogate Grammar School students coming 1st place at the Mandarin spelling bee
Harrogate Grammar School students coming 1st place at the Mandarin spelling bee

Chinese language success at Harrogate Grammar School

Published on in Education/Harrogate
Please share the news
  • 1
    Share

Students who have been studying Chinese language at Harrogate Grammar School have had even more success with their studies with year 9 student, Robin Wilkins, coming first place and being awarded Gold at the annual Chinese reading competition that took place in Manchester. Robin blew the audience away with his rendition of an old Chinese poem “saying goodbye to Cambridge again”

Additionally, on the 1 July, ten students from Harrogate Grammar School studying Chinese put their Chinese spelling to the test and participated in the first ever Yorkshire Mandarin Chinese spelling bee at the Co-op Academy in Leeds where they walked away from the competition victorious. Tess Wilson fought her way to round three and secured third place and in the final Robin Wilkins and Grace Ladbury battled it out for 1st place, eventually Robin took the lead and was awarded 1st prize and Grace 2nd prize.

 

Harrogate Grammar School students coming 1st place at the Mandarin spelling bee
Harrogate Grammar School students coming 1st place at the Mandarin spelling bee

Their Chinese teacher from Harrogate Grammar School, Richard Barnard, said:

I am extremely proud of all the students studying Chinese, they have worked hard and done so well. In addition to these achievements two students have passed their level 3 HSK qualification which is the equivalent to GCSE by studying in just their lunchtimes and after school and 15 other students have their passed their YCT (Youth Chinese Test), a very impressive achievement altogether.




 


Please share the news
  • 1
    Share
  • 1
    Share

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*