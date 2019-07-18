Chinese language success at Harrogate Grammar School

Please share the news











Students who have been studying Chinese language at Harrogate Grammar School have had even more success with their studies with year 9 student, Robin Wilkins, coming first place and being awarded Gold at the annual Chinese reading competition that took place in Manchester. Robin blew the audience away with his rendition of an old Chinese poem “saying goodbye to Cambridge again”

Additionally, on the 1 July, ten students from Harrogate Grammar School studying Chinese put their Chinese spelling to the test and participated in the first ever Yorkshire Mandarin Chinese spelling bee at the Co-op Academy in Leeds where they walked away from the competition victorious. Tess Wilson fought her way to round three and secured third place and in the final Robin Wilkins and Grace Ladbury battled it out for 1st place, eventually Robin took the lead and was awarded 1st prize and Grace 2nd prize.

Their Chinese teacher from Harrogate Grammar School, Richard Barnard, said: I am extremely proud of all the students studying Chinese, they have worked hard and done so well. In addition to these achievements two students have passed their level 3 HSK qualification which is the equivalent to GCSE by studying in just their lunchtimes and after school and 15 other students have their passed their YCT (Youth Chinese Test), a very impressive achievement altogether.









