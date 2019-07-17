Caedmon seals £1.1M deal with WDH at its prestigious Priory Meadows development at Kirby Hill, near Boroughbridge

Please share the news











Caedmon Homes has sold 14 affordable homes to Wakefield District Housing (WDH) at its prestigious Priory Meadows development at Kirby Hill, near Boroughbridge.

The deal is worth in the region of £1.1 million.

Caedmon, the residential development arm of North Yorkshire-based property company Norstar Real Estate Group, launched the Priory Meadows development in March. It is due for completion by the end of the year.

Paul Brown, director of Caedmon Homes, explained: This deal is a resounding endorsement of Priory Meadows. We are very proud of our scheme, which offers a variety of new homes in this popular North Yorkshire village. We believe the attention to detail, including design and specification, really sets Priory Meadows apart from the competition. We are particularly pleased to have contributed to the provision of affordable housing in the Boroughbridge area, which is relatively affluent and where house prices can be out of the reach of those of low incomes.

Andy Hollings of WDH explained: The Kirby Hill site was allocated to us through Harrogate District Council’s Joint Commissioning initiative. We then worked closely and effectively with Caedmon Homes to ensure the success of the deal. The 14 houses will be allocated by Harrogate Borough Council to local people in housing need. All the potential residents will have local connections to the Boroughbridge area.

Altogether Caedmon Homes are building 34 houses at Priory Meadows in Kirby Hill in the heart of the village. The development comprises two-bed bungalows to five-bed houses, priced between £265,000 and £605,000. It is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year, but viewings, via Ripon agents Linley and Simpson, begin this month (July).

Paul Brown explained: We have chosen the location of this development extremely carefully. Kirby Hill is a pretty rural village near the flourishing market town of Boroughbridge and within minutes of the A1 motorway, providing easy commuting access to York, Harrogate, Leeds and Newcastle. The range of houses on offer means we are looking for potential occupiers who are looking to both upsize and downsize. We believe the modern bungalows will prove extremely popular with more elderly couples wanting to downsize, whilst the elegant five-bed houses are perfect for a growing family wanting to move into a larger home. Recent quality housing developments in the Boroughbridge area have proved very successful and we are confident that our Kirby Hill development will be equally popular. Our homes will be competitively-priced, but built to the highest standards.

Caedmon Homes are also masterminding new state-of-the-art developments in the Groves area of York and at Whitby, close to the centre of the historic town.

