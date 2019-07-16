Harrogate BID levy payers invited to UCI Cycling update meeting

Please share the news











1 Share

Businesses which are Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District) levy payers are being encouraged to attend a specially convened UCI Road World Championships information evening this coming Thursday. (July 18)

Being staged at Hotel du Vin from 5.30pm, the BID Club will enable town centre traders to find out further details about September’s nine day cycling event, how they can maximise the opportunities it will bring, whilst at the same time minimising any potential impact the event may cause them.

The UCI Road World Championships is one of the world’s premier cycling events, and takes place for nine days from Saturday, 21 September 2019.

Harrogate is the host town with all races finishing in the town with eight of the races using a Harrogate “inner circuit” route.

The inner circuit requires significant road closures from Otley Road, Penny Pot and through the Duchy area and the town centre. There is significant concern amongst local traders that the event will reduce trade. Aalthough it will bring people to the town to watch the races, they are unlikely to be spending in the town.

BID Manager Elizabeth Murphy said: We feel it’s important that businesses have all the facts concerning September’s UCI Road World Championships at their fingertips. Whilst it will bring tens of thousands of visitors to the town, which is to be very much welcomed, some traders have concerns about the event in terms of road closures and the potential for it to deter shoppers from coming into town.

John Fox, Chair of Harrogate BID said: The meeting will hear from Yorkshire 2019, the organisers of UCI, and will be a chance for BID levy payers to put their questions to the organisers. And when it comes to September’s UCI event, we will be pulling out all the stops to ensure those arriving by train and bus are encouraged to explore the town, and take advantage of the great independents and chain stores we are known for.

BID ambassadors will be at the railway and bus stations giving visitors handouts including daily information sheets and quarters maps, and encouraging them to visit the shops, bars and restaurants.

Next month’s BID Club, will be held again at Hotel du Vin on Thursday, 15 August and is open to all town centre businesses.









Please share the news











1 Share