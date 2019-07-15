Car ends up on roof following collision

Please share the news











Police were called at 4pm on Sunday 14 July to a road traffic collision involving a blue Ford Fiesta and a Grey VW Golf on Kings Road, Harrogate.

The Fiesta had overturned and come to rest on its roof. The driver, a 45-year-old man from Harrogate, was able to crawl out of the car and only suffered a minor injury.

The driver of the VW Golf, a 26-year-old woman also from Harrogate, suffered a minor shoulder injury.

Neither driver required hospital treatment.

A black Vauxhall Astra that was parked at the scene also suffered minor damage.

