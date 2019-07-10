Smith impresses at BEC Manchester

Please share the news











Ciaran Smith won his second fight in consecutive months on one of the biggest promotions in international Kickboxing. The Kickboxing Grand Prix signed Smith to fight on the undercard of the big European title showdown between Kev Ward from Liverpool and Daniel Iliev of Bulgaria.

After signing the contract Smith said: This is the type of show I love to fight on. It’s high profile and when I perform well its another step closer to my first big title shot.

Smith faced Oswald Paprocki from Storm Gym in Luton trained by Serbian special forces veteran Amir Subasic. Both fighters weighed in slightly under the 77kg limit at the public weigh ins.

Paprocki proved to be one of Smiths toughest opponents yet, weathering a 3 round blitz of nonstop blows.

Smith began with long range punches and kicks in the first round, followed by knees and high roundhouse kicks in the second and third rounds. By the end of the fight Smith was amazed that Paprocki got to the end of the third round after the number of telling blows landed through the fight.

Pierre Mahon, head coach at the Kao Loi Gym on Skipton Road, said: Another great performance from Ciaran. We have a game plan going forward and we have outlined areas in which we can improve. He is destined for the top and that is where we are going! Many thanks to our club sponsors K9 Patrol for their continuing support of our club.









