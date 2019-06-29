In pictures: DJ Graeme Park, part of the HIF Royal Hall Residency

Please share the news











The Harrogate International Festivals have taken over the Royal Hall this weekend.

The opening night featured the Gypsy Queens and last night DJ Graeme Park with a burlesque show this evening (29 June 2019)

Daytimes feature a Children’s Festival, see https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/ for the details.

Charlotte Woods, Music and Education Manager at Harrogate International Festivals, said: Graeme’s set was mesmerising, an absolute joy to experience for everyone who attended and danced the night away in the Royal Hall. It was a great throwback to Cool Britannia and gave guests the chance to experience the cultural boom that was ‘Madchester’ in the late 80s and early 90s.









