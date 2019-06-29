In pictures: DJ Graeme Park, part of the HIF Royal Hall Residency

Published on in Culture/Harrogate
Please share the news
  • 15
    Shares

The Harrogate International Festivals have taken over the Royal Hall this weekend.

The opening night featured the Gypsy Queens and last night DJ Graeme Park with a burlesque show this evening (29 June 2019)

Daytimes feature a Children’s Festival, see https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/ for the details.

Charlotte Woods, Music and Education Manager at Harrogate International Festivals, said:

Graeme’s set was mesmerising, an absolute joy to experience for everyone who attended and danced the night away in the Royal Hall.

It was a great throwback to Cool Britannia and gave guests the chance to experience the cultural boom that was ‘Madchester’ in the late 80s and early 90s.

 

 



 









Please share the news
  • 15
    Shares
  • 15
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*