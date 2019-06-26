Saint Michael’s Hospice receives £2,293 from the St James’s Place charitable foundation

Please share the news











Harrogate-based hospice care charity, Saint Michael’s has received £2,293 from the St James’s Place charitable foundation, towards new specialist catering equipment.

The talented catering team at Saint Michael’s works hard to provide tempting, nutritious meals, according to each patient’s personal tastes and requirements.

Some patients, who are living with terminal illnesses, may have swallowing difficulties or digestive issues so are on liquid diets.

The generous donation will help the hospice buy items such as a commercial blender and food processor, specialist cutlery for patients with a weak grip or limited range in motion, and non-slip trays to promote independence and dignity.

Chief executive of Saint Michael’s, Tony Collins, said: Food is such a powerful part of who we are; it can make us feel at home, it can create or evoke memories and it can bring people together. We are incredibly proud of our talented catering team at the hospice, who go the extra mile to ensure our patients are able to enjoy one of life’s simple pleasures. They’re always on hand to create a taste of home for patients and their families — equally happy to whip up a salmon mousse created for a patient who struggles to eat or make a birthday cake for a young family at a very difficult time. We are extremely grateful to the St James’s Place Foundation for their generosity, which will help us in our mission to provide personalised, high quality care for local people living with terminal illness and bereavement.









