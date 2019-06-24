Young volunteers needed for Summer Reading Challenge

Published on in Education/Harrogate
Please share the news
  • 1
    Share

Libraries across North Yorkshire are calling for young people to get involved in the annual Summer Reading Challenge – and it’s out of this world.

North Yorkshire County Council is looking for enthusiastic volunteers aged between 13 and 24 to help run this year’s challenge, Space Chase, marking the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

From Saturday, 13 July, volunteers will be involved in registering children for the challenge, helping them to choose books, talking to them about the books they have read and assisting with library events.

Organised by the Reading Agency, the national scheme encourages children aged between 0 to 11 to read library books, collecting stickers and other incentives along the way.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said:

The Summer Reading Challenge is a great incentive to encourage children to read and visit libraries over the summer. Every year it gets better and better and increasing numbers of children take part.

Libraries offer a wonderful volunteering opportunity for young people to gain experience of working with children by encouraging them to complete the challenge and to promote the library as an inspiring place. If you enjoy working with children and would like to be part of this exciting reading project we’d love to hear from you.

To find out more about volunteering, visit your local library or email; libraries@northyorks.gov.uk.

For more information about the challenge, visit; www.summerreadingchallenge.org.uk. Please apply before the start of the challenge on 13 July.





Please share the news
  • 1
    Share
  • 1
    Share

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*