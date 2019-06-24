Young volunteers needed for Summer Reading Challenge

Please share the news











Libraries across North Yorkshire are calling for young people to get involved in the annual Summer Reading Challenge – and it’s out of this world.

North Yorkshire County Council is looking for enthusiastic volunteers aged between 13 and 24 to help run this year’s challenge, Space Chase, marking the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

From Saturday, 13 July, volunteers will be involved in registering children for the challenge, helping them to choose books, talking to them about the books they have read and assisting with library events.

Organised by the Reading Agency, the national scheme encourages children aged between 0 to 11 to read library books, collecting stickers and other incentives along the way.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: The Summer Reading Challenge is a great incentive to encourage children to read and visit libraries over the summer. Every year it gets better and better and increasing numbers of children take part. Libraries offer a wonderful volunteering opportunity for young people to gain experience of working with children by encouraging them to complete the challenge and to promote the library as an inspiring place. If you enjoy working with children and would like to be part of this exciting reading project we’d love to hear from you.

To find out more about volunteering, visit your local library or email; libraries@northyorks.gov.uk.

For more information about the challenge, visit; www.summerreadingchallenge.org.uk. Please apply before the start of the challenge on 13 July.









