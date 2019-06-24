Children’s Festival in the Royal Hall this weekend

Please share the news













Harrogate International Festivals will be royally entertaining children of all ages this Saturday (29 June 2019), with a day-long series of exciting performances aimed at toddlers through to teens.

Being held in the fantastic setting of the Royal Hall, first to take to the Children’s Festival stage are the stars of Northern Ballet, whose interactive retelling of the Puss in Boots children’s story is the “purrfect” introduction to ballet and live performances.

Aimed at children aged from three to seven, audience members will have the chance to work with a professional ballet company, explore the story and characters whilst at the same time learning some steps themselves.

Designed for both excitable toddlers and new-borns alike, Made with Music is a unique introduction to music. Ideal for the fives and under, the youngsters will be taken on a musical adventure where they can sing, discover instruments and listen to live music.

After lunch, Rainbow Factory have their sights set on recreating the children’s classic, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt. Targeting those in the two to eight age bracket, the children will have the chance to interact with the characters as they embark on their adventure, which will see them facing up to a number of challenges in the hunt for a bear! Rainbow Factory brings an exciting interactive performance of a beloved story that the whole family can enjoy.

Last, but not least, Mad Science invite the audience to join them for an out-of-this-world experience as the countdown begins on their Mission to Mars. This stimulating and lively show teaches children above the age of four what it takes to blast off into space, survive in zero gravity and return home safely.

Presenting thought provoking discussions about the four forces of flight, aerodynamics and the effects of gravity, Mad Science may be the perfect training ground for Britain’s next astronaut. The captivating experiments and an incredible (controlled) rocket fuel explosion promise a spectacular finale to this year’s Children’s Festival.

Charlotte Woods, Music and Education Manager at Harrogate International Festivals, said: We are really looking forward to Saturday’s Children’s Festival, being held in the wonderful surroundings of the Royal Hall. The programme has been designed to appeal to a wide age range and, of course, performances the parents will enjoy too. Our Children’s Festival is going to be fun, interactive, educational, and with tickets priced at just £6 for each event, affordable too.

Performance Times:

Northern Ballet: Puss in Boots, 10am-10.45am. Ages three to seven

Made with Music: 11.30am-12.15pm. Ages zero to five

Rainbow Factory: We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, 1pm-2pm. Ages two to eight

Mad Science: Mission to Mars, 2.30pm-3.30pm. Ages 4+

Further details about Harrogate International Festivals is available from its website, https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/








