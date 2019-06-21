Fire on Station Parade/ Beulah Street in Harrogate

First posted 09:23 – 21 June 2019
The fire service are attending a fire to a premises on Beulah Street/ Station Parade.
Further details to follow.
The fire service are attending a fire to a premises on Beulah Street/ Station Parade.
Further details to follow.
The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.
We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.
Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.
Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.
We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1
All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.
Please share the news73SharesStaff from the Grove Academy took part in further…
Please share the news8SharesHarrogate’s Royal Hall will be the centre of a…
Please share the news24SharesNorth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are currently dealing with…
Please share the news6SharesThere is still time to be involved with the…
Please share the news141SharesHarrogate Borough Council has commissioned the Harrogate International Festivals…