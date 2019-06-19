Please share the news











4 Shares

Harrogate’s Royal Hall will be the centre of a “take over” next week (27 June 2019), when it houses three nights and one day of superb entertainment.

Harrogate International Festivals’ Royal Hall Residency featuring burlesque, silent disco, legendary DJ Graeme Park and the Euro-trotting Gypsy Queens.

Opening the proceedings are A-list entertainers, Gypsy Queens, known for their exclusive gigs attended by the likes of Elton John and Rod Stewart. They will be bringing their trademark charm to a repertoire of classic hits in the stunning surroundings of the Grade II Listed building.

Friday sees Graeme Park – known for his involvement in the infamous Hacienda, in Manchester, at the heart of the cultural boom in the late 80s and early 90s – will be DJing through the night, probably the first time in its 116 year history it has staged a rave.

Whilst the adults take a short break, Saturday daytime is all about the kids! Curated with imagination, the Children’s Festival promises to stretch everything from brains to toes with ballet, music making, storytelling and science shows.

The final day of the Royal Hall Residency comes with a bang as the acclaimed stars of the house of Burlesque return to Harrogate for the fourth consecutive year, presenting what is sure to be another sell-out show.

The Queen of provocateurs, Miss Tempest Rose, one of the most exciting and multi-talented showgirl artists in the world, is bringing a bold and innovative show that is sure to ruffle some feathers. The audience is told to prepare for an evening full of high-end glamour and joyful satire that reflect the best of burlesque.

The now traditional Silent Disco will bring the curtain down on this year’s residency, when revellers don headphones and take to the dance floor with three DJs playing music from across the decades.

Charlotte Woods, Music and Education Manager at Harrogate International Festivals, said: The Royal Hall Residency is going to be three days of fun, with a host of different acts appealing to all age ranges and all tastes. Although we don’t have our pop-up Spiegel tent this summer, we’re bringing its revolutionary spirit to the Royal Hall as part of our diverse 2019 summer festival. And, as you would expect, the residency will feature its trademark infectious energy and fun with extraordinary live events designed to get audiences on their feet.

Further information about The Royal Hall Residency is available from the Harrogate International Festivals website, www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com









Please share the news











4 Shares