Harrogate Borough Council commission £110,000 carnival as part of UCI cycle championships

Harrogate Borough Council has commissioned the Harrogate International Festivals to deliver a carnival costing £110,000.
The event is on the 27 July 2019 and is part of a series of cultural and promotional activity linked to the UCI 2019 Road World Cycling. It is being funded from the Leeds City Region Business Rates Pool funds.
A spokesman for Harrogate Borough Council said:
As part of our cultural programme ahead of the UCI road world championships, Harrogate will welcome the world with a carnival.
It will be a true ‘party in the park’ with experiences and fun to explore for all the family.
There will be something for everyone on the day, with a parade through the town centre, live music, family activities and a great selection of food vendors offering flavours from across the globe.