Volunteers needed for Harrogate Race for Life

Please share the news











1 Share

Men and women in Harrogate are being urged to help beat cancer sooner by volunteering at Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

By signing up to Race for Life’s volunteer team, Harrogate’s men and women will be playing their part in beating this devastating disease.

As the countdown starts to the 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy events at The Stray, Harrogate on Saturday 13th & Sunday 14th July, organisers are calling on people from all walks of life to sign up as helpers at www.raceforlife.org/volunteer

Harrogate Race For Life 5k, The Stray, Sunday 14th July 2019, 11:00am

Harrogate Race For Life 10k, The Stray, Sunday 14th July 2019, 11:00am

Harrogate Race For Life Pretty Muddy 5k, The Stray, Saturday 13th July 2019, Kids from 10:00am, Adults from 10:45am

There’s a wide variety of fun and inspiring roles on offer, open to both men and women.

At the 5k and 10k events, volunteers are needed to manage the information marquee, cheer participants around the course and hand out well deserved medals at the finish line.

While at Race for Life Pretty Muddy – the 5k obstacle course – volunteers will also play a crucial role encouraging and supporting women of all ages as they tackle the scramble nets and inflatable hurdles, clamber over the climbing frame and hurtle themselves down the mud-splattered inflatable slide.

Emma Colbourne, Cancer Research UK’s Harrogate Event Manager, said: By joining our squad of dedicated volunteers, you will not only help to make our events an outstanding success, you will also be doing your bit to beat cancer sooner. Volunteering at Race for Life is fun, challenging and rewarding. It’s a great way to connect with the local community as people from all walks of life come together to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.









Emma added: By volunteering, men and women in Harrogate will be helping to support a hugely successful fundraising event, enabling thousands of women and their supporters to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK’s pioneering work. We couldn’t do it without them and we’ve no doubt that they’re up to the challenge. Whatever time and skills you have to share, we’ve got the perfect role for you and there will be briefings given on the day. We’re calling on local men and women to get stuck in, cheer as loud as they can and help motivate our inspirational participants all the way to the finish line.

Cancer Research UK staff will brief, guide and support volunteers in the lead up to and on the day of the event. Everyone who signs up to help at the event will receive a special t-shirt to wear on the day.









Please share the news











1 Share