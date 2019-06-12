Waste and recycling collection day changes coming this month

Please share the news











5 Shares

Later this month (Monday 24 June) changes to household waste and recycling collection days will be introduced for some residents.

The changes came about after the borough council reviewed all collection routes. Following this review, the routes have been optimised to ensure the 74,000 collections, which are made each week (around four million per year), are efficient as possible.

Residents that are due a change to their collection day, will receive a letter informing them (collection days will remain the same until 23 June). Anyone who is unsure is also advised to check www.harrogate.gov.uk/inmyarea.

These changes do not affect garden waste, assisted collections or trade waste.

Councillor Andy Paraskos, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: This is about making our waste and recycling service as efficient as possible. New houses are being built across the Harrogate district and we need to think ahead so we can continue to deliver a high quality service for years to come. The changes comes in to affect from Monday 24 June so I advise all residents to look out for the letter that should be landing on doorsteps imminently. Not all residents will have a change so if anyone is unsure they can visit: www.harrogate.gov.uk/inmyarea.









Please share the news











5 Shares