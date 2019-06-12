Middlesbrough FC star Adam Clayton and his Football Academy in Harrogate

Middlesbrough FC star Adam Clayton has launched a Football Academy, the AC8 Academy.
The AC8 Academy will bridge the gap between grassroots coaching and professional academies, offering all children and young people the opportunity to access the highest standard of coaching in a professional environment in which they can have fun and develop as individuals, under the expert guidance of experienced coaches who have invaluable experience of the professional game.
It’s open to boys and girls aged 5 – 14 years and they meet on a Monday evening on the impressive fields next to the, now closed, Police College, off Yew Tree Lane.
Adam said:
I am absolutely delighted to have launched the AC8 Academy in Harrogate, the place I call home.
Football is my absolute passion; it has been an ambition of mine for a long time to create an Academy which could offer opportunities for young people to access the highest calibre coaching, regardless of ability or background. I feel incredibly lucky that the opportunity has come along to make this dream a reality.
I hope to inspire children and young people from all walks of life to embrace the sport I am so passionate about.
I firmly believe sport has the power to enrich lives. By creating a high energy, positive and nurturing environment it is my ambition that the AC8 Academy will harness enthusiasm, build confidence, knowledge, resilience and self-esteem and support and encourage each and every child to reach their full potential.
For info email contactbookings@ac8academy.co.uk