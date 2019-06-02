Seven year-old boy’s condition improving after Lightwater Valley incident

Please share the news











The condition of a seven year-old boy, being treated in hospital after being injured at Lightwater Valley, is said to be improving.

The boy is being treated at Leeds General Infirmary after being injured in an incident at Lightwater Valley Theme Park near Ripon on Thursday 30 May 2019.

He was treated at the scene, with what was initially believed at to be non-life threatening injuries, and airlifted to hospital where his condition was later described as stable but critical.

A North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said today that the boy is now breathing independently and his condition continues to improve.

