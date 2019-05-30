Executives share best practice at International Conference

Please share the news











Executives from the UK’s leading membership organisation for patient safety completed a trip to the Netherlands last week as part of their mission to share best practice overseas.

Director-level representatives of Harrogate-based Association for Perioperative Practice, travelled over 500 miles to attend the 9th EORNA Conference in The Hague, where they exchanged knowledge with other industry professionals and promoted the importance of enhancing patient care in the perioperative environment.

The trip was part of the association’s overall strategic objectives to raise awareness of the support they provide to all perioperative practitioners and to make connections with other industry professionals who could support their long-term goals.

The EORNA conference, which took place between 16 and 19 May, is a bi-annual event launched in 1992 by a group of innovative European perioperative nurses, designed to bring together all committed nurses, leaders and perioperative professionals to share knowledge and make overseas connections.

Amongst the group to attend the conference was CEO of the association Dawn Stott, who delivered a speech on human factors to around a hundred nurses, practitioners and perioperative professionals who attended.

Also speaking at the conference was vice president of the association, Julie Peirce-Jones, who wowed attendees with her presentation on student assessment and how to utilise perioperative experience.

Others to attend were Tracey Williams, president of the association, Mona Guckian-Fisher, past president of the association and current president of the Independent Federation of Perioperative Nurses (IFPN) and Jane Reid, past officer of the association, who also delivered a session on caring, not only for your patients but for yourself.

Commenting on her first attendance of the conference CEO Dawn Stott said: This was my first time at the event and I have to say, the organisation of the event was absolutely brilliant. The range of topics covered by the speakers meant we were able to gain additional information to bring home and share with our members. The real highlight of the conference for me was president of the IFPN, Mona Guckian Fisher’s, session on ‘never events’ and the XY Factor; always a very important subject within the perioperative industry. Vice President Julie Peirce-Jones added: The opening ceremony was a spectacular delight and the atmosphere was charged full of opportunity and energy. I met some fantastic people, all passionate about what they do within the perioperative environment and no matter what their role, trying to make a difference. I received many requests for further information and I can’t wait to follow up on them.

The Association for Perioperative Practice (AfPP) is the UK’s leading membership organisation for perioperative practitioners, who put patient safety at the heart of everything they do.









