Countdown to Knaresborough Bed Race – 8 June 2019

2 hours ago in Knaresborough/News
Knaresborough Bed Race will take place on Saturday,  8 June 2019.

  • 9am – teams gather at the Castle to decorate their beds and don their fancy dress
  • 12.30pm – judging of the beds resulting in announcement of winners
  • 12.00pm – roads in central Knaresborough close to traffic
  • 1.00 pm  – Parade begins from the Castle to the High Street and down to Conyngham Hall. Decorations and dress comes off as all are stripped to race trim.
  • 3.00 pm – Race starts, with teams going off at approximately 30 seconds intervals. The race is run as time trials. The fastest go off first.
  • 4.00 to 4.15 pm – all of the teams will be expected to have completed the course
  • 5.00 pm – results start to become available
  • 6.00 pm – roads are open to traffic.

Richard Hall, chairman of the Knaresborough Lions organising committee:

The organisation of Bed Race 2019 has been more exacting than ever but all in a good cause. It seems that each year there are more hoops to jump through, more obstacles to overcome. We even helped strengthen the river bank when the teams come ashore.

Again, we expect to have 90 teams, each of six runners and a passenger. These have been drawn from the more than 110 who entered. Course conditions insist that the field is of a maximum of 90 beds.

Over the years, Bed Race has become the iconic event not just for Knaresborough but for the whole area. Visitors come from far away and we even had one person say this year that watching this event has become a ‘must see’ for him and his friends. See the Great Knaresborough  Bed Race and die, as we say!

The Lions has worked exceptionally hard in mounting this event and we would like to say a huge thank you to all those who have volunteered to help on the day, and to our sponsors who have made it all possible. It is the town itself with its spectacular scenery and the people of our community who are the real stars of the show.

Getting to Knaresborough and Road Closures

Free park-and-ride services will run on Bed Race day between GSPK on Manse Lane, just off the York Road, and the town centre. ALM Manufacturing is managing its own free park-and-ride from their site on Grimbalds Crag Close and will be ferrying people from there to town.

The parking premises will open in the morning and will close at 6.30 pm in the evening. It is important that people move their cars before this time as the premises will be locked. Both parking and Park and Ride services are free.

Roads in and around Knaresborough are closed to traffic from the middle of the day until 6.00 pm. The Market and Silver Street, High Street, Bond End, part of Boroughbridge Road and Harrogate Road are closed from 12.00 pm. There are closures, too, affecting Cheapside, Castlegate, part of Brewerton Street, Fisher Street, High Bond End, Castle Ings and Waterside from Castle Mills to High Bridge.

Race Arena and Field

Spectators coming to Conyngham Hall Field will be able to watch events unfold on an 18-metre Big Screen, designed to operate come rain or shine – the Lions hope for more of the latter. There will be two or three roaming cameras recoding the best of the Parade and the Race, while feeding live footage of the teams swimming the river to the Big Screen.

There will be bars and catering, rides for kids and stalls manned by local charity groups at Conyngham Hall. Entrance to Conyngham Hall fields is by Programme or £2 per adult; kids under sixteen enter free.



Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2019

Final Running order

2019

Team Name

Category

1

GH Brooks 1

Mf

2

Ripon Runners Men

Mfc

3

Knaresborough Striders Men

Mfc

4

Nidd Valley Men’s A

Mfc

5

The Half Moon

Mf

6

Nidd Valley Men’s B

Mfc

7

David Lloyd Harrogate

Mf

8

Guardian Alarms

Mf

9

Oatlands Junior School – Men

Mf

10

Knaresborough Rugby Club

Mf

11

Flying Pullman

Xf

12

Ripon Fire Station

MfA

13

Harrogate Harriers Counting Sheep

Mfc

14

Blue Bullet Flyers

Xfc

15

Parkrunners Mixed

Xf

16

CNG1

Mf

17

The Plodders

Mf

18

Stephenson’s Rockets

Mf

19

Ripon Runners Girls

Ffc

20

The Rocket Men

Me

21

Meadowside Malingerers

Me

22

Six Pack

Mf

23

Techbuyer

Mf

24

Pannal Dental Clinic

Mf

25

Oatlands Infant School

Mf

26

Scotton Scorchers JFC

Mf

27

Belzona A

Mf

28

King James School

Mf

29

Ripley Castle Stormers

Mf

30

Nidd Valley Mixed B

Xnfc

31

Ripon Runners Renegades

Xfc

32

Welly Wheelettes

Ff

33

Harrogate Round Table

Me

34

JPz Mini Disciples of Fitness

Mjf

35

AFF

Xf

36

Parkrunners Girls

Ff

37

RAF Menwith Hill

MfA

38

Tewit Youth Band

Mje

39

Nidd Valley Ladies

Ffc

40

6th Gear

Xf

41

The Juggernauts

Mf

42

Turner’s Tearaways

Mf

43

Knaresborough Striders Ladies

Ffc

44

Aspin Avengers

Me

45

Welly Wheeners

Xe

46

Stockeld Stags

Me

47

HACS1

Me

48

HACS2

Xe

49

Saint John’s PTA A Team

Xe

50

Saint John’s PTA B Team

Xe

51

Raworths Solicitors

Xe

52

1st Scriven Scouts

Mjf

53

Knaresborough Strollers

Mf

54

Welly Wheelies

Xjf

55

Welly Wheelers

Me

56

Piccadilly Players

Xe

57

The Transplants

Me

58

CEG

Me

59

Stray Blokes

Me

60

Forest School

Mne

61

Between A Walk And A Hard Pace

Mne

62

Redcentric

Mne

63

CNG2

Me

64

Team Nonno

Xe

65

Belzona B

Xf

66

GH Brooks Pannal Mashups

Xf

67

Park Street Pacers

XfA

68

Yorkshire Cancer Centre Runners

Xf

69

Taylors of Harrogate

Xe

70

Meadowside Maidens

Fe

71

Skylarks

Ff

72

Aspin Park Academy PTA Team A

Me

73

Aspin Park Academy PTA Team B

Me

74

Baroque

Me




75

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra

Me

76

Only When I Laugh

MeA

77

The Ortial Flyers

Xe

78

Mowbray Magic

Xf

79

Harrogate International Festivals

Xe

80

Richard Taylor Runners

Xe

81

Signa Technologies

Xe

82

Fountains Abbey and Brimham Rocks

Xne

83

God’s Own

Xne

84

St Michael’s Hospice

Fe

85

Innovate Fitness

Fne

86

Platinumsprint

Fne

87

Straybirds

Fe

88

Scrambled Legs

Xe

89

Knaresborough Silver Band

Xe

90

Knaresborough Air Cadets

Xne

M=Male/F=Female/X=Mixed; f=Fast/e=Entertaining; n=New; j=Junior; A=Servi





