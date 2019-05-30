Countdown to Knaresborough Bed Race – 8 June 2019

Please share the news











Knaresborough Bed Race will take place on Saturday, 8 June 2019.

9am – teams gather at the Castle to decorate their beds and don their fancy dress

12.30pm – judging of the beds resulting in announcement of winners

12.00pm – roads in central Knaresborough close to traffic

1.00 pm – Parade begins from the Castle to the High Street and down to Conyngham Hall. Decorations and dress comes off as all are stripped to race trim.

3.00 pm – Race starts, with teams going off at approximately 30 seconds intervals. The race is run as time trials. The fastest go off first.

4.00 to 4.15 pm – all of the teams will be expected to have completed the course

5.00 pm – results start to become available

6.00 pm – roads are open to traffic.

Richard Hall, chairman of the Knaresborough Lions organising committee: The organisation of Bed Race 2019 has been more exacting than ever but all in a good cause. It seems that each year there are more hoops to jump through, more obstacles to overcome. We even helped strengthen the river bank when the teams come ashore. Again, we expect to have 90 teams, each of six runners and a passenger. These have been drawn from the more than 110 who entered. Course conditions insist that the field is of a maximum of 90 beds. Over the years, Bed Race has become the iconic event not just for Knaresborough but for the whole area. Visitors come from far away and we even had one person say this year that watching this event has become a ‘must see’ for him and his friends. See the Great Knaresborough Bed Race and die, as we say! The Lions has worked exceptionally hard in mounting this event and we would like to say a huge thank you to all those who have volunteered to help on the day, and to our sponsors who have made it all possible. It is the town itself with its spectacular scenery and the people of our community who are the real stars of the show.

Getting to Knaresborough and Road Closures

Free park-and-ride services will run on Bed Race day between GSPK on Manse Lane, just off the York Road, and the town centre. ALM Manufacturing is managing its own free park-and-ride from their site on Grimbalds Crag Close and will be ferrying people from there to town.

The parking premises will open in the morning and will close at 6.30 pm in the evening. It is important that people move their cars before this time as the premises will be locked. Both parking and Park and Ride services are free.

Roads in and around Knaresborough are closed to traffic from the middle of the day until 6.00 pm. The Market and Silver Street, High Street, Bond End, part of Boroughbridge Road and Harrogate Road are closed from 12.00 pm. There are closures, too, affecting Cheapside, Castlegate, part of Brewerton Street, Fisher Street, High Bond End, Castle Ings and Waterside from Castle Mills to High Bridge.

Race Arena and Field

Spectators coming to Conyngham Hall Field will be able to watch events unfold on an 18-metre Big Screen, designed to operate come rain or shine – the Lions hope for more of the latter. There will be two or three roaming cameras recoding the best of the Parade and the Race, while feeding live footage of the teams swimming the river to the Big Screen.

There will be bars and catering, rides for kids and stalls manned by local charity groups at Conyngham Hall. Entrance to Conyngham Hall fields is by Programme or £2 per adult; kids under sixteen enter free.





Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2019

Final Running order

2019 Team Name Category 1 GH Brooks 1 Mf 2 Ripon Runners Men Mfc 3 Knaresborough Striders Men Mfc 4 Nidd Valley Men’s A Mfc 5 The Half Moon Mf 6 Nidd Valley Men’s B Mfc 7 David Lloyd Harrogate Mf 8 Guardian Alarms Mf 9 Oatlands Junior School – Men Mf 10 Knaresborough Rugby Club Mf 11 Flying Pullman Xf 12 Ripon Fire Station MfA 13 Harrogate Harriers Counting Sheep Mfc 14 Blue Bullet Flyers Xfc 15 Parkrunners Mixed Xf 16 CNG1 Mf 17 The Plodders Mf 18 Stephenson’s Rockets Mf 19 Ripon Runners Girls Ffc 20 The Rocket Men Me 21 Meadowside Malingerers Me 22 Six Pack Mf 23 Techbuyer Mf 24 Pannal Dental Clinic Mf 25 Oatlands Infant School Mf 26 Scotton Scorchers JFC Mf 27 Belzona A Mf 28 King James School Mf 29 Ripley Castle Stormers Mf 30 Nidd Valley Mixed B Xnfc 31 Ripon Runners Renegades Xfc 32 Welly Wheelettes Ff 33 Harrogate Round Table Me 34 JPz Mini Disciples of Fitness Mjf 35 AFF Xf 36 Parkrunners Girls Ff 37 RAF Menwith Hill MfA 38 Tewit Youth Band Mje 39 Nidd Valley Ladies Ffc 40 6th Gear Xf 41 The Juggernauts Mf 42 Turner’s Tearaways Mf 43 Knaresborough Striders Ladies Ffc 44 Aspin Avengers Me 45 Welly Wheeners Xe 46 Stockeld Stags Me 47 HACS1 Me 48 HACS2 Xe 49 Saint John’s PTA A Team Xe 50 Saint John’s PTA B Team Xe 51 Raworths Solicitors Xe 52 1st Scriven Scouts Mjf 53 Knaresborough Strollers Mf 54 Welly Wheelies Xjf 55 Welly Wheelers Me 56 Piccadilly Players Xe 57 The Transplants Me 58 CEG Me 59 Stray Blokes Me 60 Forest School Mne 61 Between A Walk And A Hard Pace Mne 62 Redcentric Mne 63 CNG2 Me 64 Team Nonno Xe 65 Belzona B Xf 66 GH Brooks Pannal Mashups Xf 67 Park Street Pacers XfA 68 Yorkshire Cancer Centre Runners Xf 69 Taylors of Harrogate Xe 70 Meadowside Maidens Fe 71 Skylarks Ff 72 Aspin Park Academy PTA Team A Me 73 Aspin Park Academy PTA Team B Me 74 Baroque Me

75 Harrogate Symphony Orchestra Me 76 Only When I Laugh MeA 77 The Ortial Flyers Xe 78 Mowbray Magic Xf 79 Harrogate International Festivals Xe 80 Richard Taylor Runners Xe 81 Signa Technologies Xe 82 Fountains Abbey and Brimham Rocks Xne 83 God’s Own Xne 84 St Michael’s Hospice Fe 85 Innovate Fitness Fne 86 Platinumsprint Fne 87 Straybirds Fe 88 Scrambled Legs Xe 89 Knaresborough Silver Band Xe 90 Knaresborough Air Cadets Xne

M=Male/F=Female/X=Mixed; f=Fast/e=Entertaining; n=New; j=Junior; A=Servi









