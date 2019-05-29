Harrogate police

Skipton Road collision in Harrogate

2 hours ago in Harrogate/News
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a road traffic collision that occurred on The Old Spring Well roundabout on the A59 Skipton Road, Harrogate.

  • A59 Skipton Road, Harrogate
  • Old Spring Well roundabout
  • At approximately 3.15pm on Friday 10 May 2019
  • Involved a silver Hyundai Trajet and a small, black hatchback

Police  are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, they are appealing for information about the black hatchback and if anyone has dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jackie Thornborrow. You can also email Jackie.thornborrow@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference 1219008564







 


