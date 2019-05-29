Harrogate in Bloom Summer Garden Competition 2019

Please share the news











Harrogate is renowned for its floral displays, public parks and open spaces but it also deserves a similar reputation for having outstanding private and business gardens.

Harrogate in Bloom is again running a summer garden competition which will recognise and celebrate all that hard work.

As well as the usual awards for residential and business gardens, there is a new category this year for town centre shop windows. Last year, we were amazed at how creative businesses were getting using either fresh our faux floral displays to entice shoppers into their premises. So much so, we decided to have a new shop window category. This sits very nicely with the Christmas Shop Window competition which is organised by Harrogate at Christmas working with the Rotary Club of Harrogate.

​Mary Mann, Harrogate in Bloom’s competition administrator is urging anyone who is proud of their garden to enter.

​Mary Mann added: Most gardeners garden for their own enjoyment but they actually bring pleasure to many. We have lots of very pretty private gardens and communal grounds as well as some brilliant business gardens. Many have manicured gardens and others wonderful window boxes or hanging baskets. We want to celebrate all those gardens large or small. Harrogate in Bloom works a lot with local schools and many of them are getting pupils involved in creating their own gardens so they can enjoy fresh air, learn about horticulture and in many cases grow their own vegetables. These young people are the gardeners of the future and we want to do all we can to encourage them.

Large or small, all your own work or a team effort or even with an employed gardener, Harrogate in Bloom would like to see you enter this year and would love to show the Britain in Bloom judges some of the summer garden entries. The judges will be in town on 1st August.

All entrants will be invited to Harrogate in Bloom’s Awards Afternoon in St Wilfrid’s Church on Sunday 6 October when the winners will be announced.

Entries from schools should be in by 14 June, shop windows by 30 June and by 1 July for Residents (front gardens) and business gardens (including pubs and restaurants, retail and commercial, hotels and guest houses, care homes) and communal grounds or shared gardens.

