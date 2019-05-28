Poll: Do you think the 2019 UCI Road World Championships is good for Harrogate ?

Between the 22 and 29 September 2019, Harrogate will be the hub town for the UCI road cycle race.
Take part in our poll to make your view known.
The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.
We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.
Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.
Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.
We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1
All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.
