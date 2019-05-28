Poll: Do you think the 2019 UCI Road World Championships is good for Harrogate ?

Between the 22 and 29 September 2019, Harrogate will be the hub town for the UCI road cycle race.

Take part in our poll to make your view known.

Will the 2019 UCI Road World Cycle Championships be good for Harrogate ?

