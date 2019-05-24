Yorkshire Young Achievers launches for 2019

Please share the news











The search has begun for nominations for the Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards with the launch of the 27th annual event today (Thursday 23 May).

The Awards, sponsored by McCormicks Solicitors of Harrogate, mark the achievements of outstanding young people aged under 35 and the organisers are looking for nominations from across the region. To nominate a potential winner, just visit the Awards website at www.yorkshireyoungachievers.co.uk or contact Sonia Jones at McCormicks Solicitors on 01423 530630.

Taking part in the launch were nine-year-old Maisie Catt, of Mirfield, last year’s Youngster of the Year, and Cameron Osburn of Harrogate who was the Unsung Hero of 2018.

Despite losing both her legs at just five months old, Maisie was picked for a national GB Taekwondo Para-Poomsae academy squad, an elite training programme, after taking up the sport. Cameron Osburn set up Adversity United, a Harrogate-based football team for disabled under 12s, and has himself been selected for the national Cerebral Palsy football team.

Awards Chairman Peter McCormick OBE said: We are keen to hear from anyone who knows a young person who deserves an award. Nominating someone is very simple but we need your help to find the most deserving winners.

The Awards are organised by the Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation and have raised more than £1.25 million to support young people in Yorkshire, with grants made to both individuals and organisations supporting them, including sportspeople, those involved in the arts and disabled youngsters.

Anyone can nominate a potential winner and the closing date for entries is Friday 13 September. The winners will be announced at the Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards dinner on Thursday 7 November at the Leeds United Centenary Pavilion. Tickets for the dinner are also now on sale and are available through the website.

There are eight categories as follows:

Personality of the Year (sponsored by Rudding Park)

Youngster of the Year (Nabarro McAllister)

Unsung Hero (Lunchbox Theatrical Productions Ltd)

Achievement in the Arts (Barclays)

Achievement in Education (Positive Tax Solutions LLP)

Achievement in Management and Enterprise (The Wetherby Whaler Group)

Achievement in Sport (Leeds United Football Club)

Special Award (Walsh Taylor)









