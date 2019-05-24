Ripon Community Link’s minibus appeal boosted by £15k single donation

Please share the news











A Ripon charity embarking on a fundraising mission for a new minibus has been significantly boosted, thanks to a single donation from a well-known local businessman.

James Staveley – who owns Lightwater Quarries and Concrete4U, based on the North Stainley estate – has given £15,000 to Ripon Community Link, as it looks to purchase a new vehicle to benefit its members.

The charity is a leading provider of innovative day support services for people with learning difficulties and operates from two sites within the Ripon area – St Wilfrid’s Bungalow and Ripon Walled Garden.

This donation comes as part of Mr Staveley’s desire to support and build a long-term relationship with Ripon Community Link, having already helped it by supplying the concrete base for a greenhouse, which was funded via the Elspeth Thompson Bursary.

Victoria Ashley, Ripon Community Link Chief Executive, said: We are extremely grateful to Mr Staveley for this incredibly generous gift as we have just launched the fundraising appeal. Whilst we have been part of the Ripon community for almost 30 years, the Staveleys have been associated with Ripon for more than 500 years. Their family philosophy revolves around a set of values with community and sustainability at their core. I’m delighted that they see us as not only worthy of their philanthropy, but that they want to forge a stronger relationship with us.

Mr Staveley said: I am very happy to be able to show my support for this highly thought of Ripon charity by giving to their minibus appeal. I’ve visited the Walled Garden on a number of occasions and it’s a wonderful community asset that benefits disabled people of all ages.

Over the coming weeks and months, Ripon Community Link is hosting a number of fundraising events in aid of its minibus appeal.

Amongst these is a golf day being held on Wednesday, July 10, at Rudding Park, Harrogate. The cost is £30 per person and further details are available by calling the charity on 01765 609 229 or by emailing them at admin@riponwalledgarden.org









