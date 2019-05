Please share the news











First posted 23:12 – 24 May 2019

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are currently dealing with a fire at bottled gas supplier. (24 May 2019 at 23:12)

The incident is near to the Ripon road on the outskirts of Harrogate, towards Killinghall.

There have been reports of explosions and houses are being evacuated.

Further details as we receive them.

Update 23:37 – 24 May 2019

The building is believed to be a disused building that was previously used by a bottled gas supplier.









