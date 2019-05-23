UCI race timings announced

Please share the news











With just under four months to go until the 2019 UCI Road World Championships, organisers Yorkshire 2019 have unveiled the highly anticipated race start and finish times.

Millions of spectators are expected to line the routes over the nine days of action, with the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International taking place on Saturday 21st September before the Championships themselves run between 22nd-29th September.

Timings have been calculated by anticipating the riders’ average speeds, but they are subject to change depending on variables such as wind speed, direction and how aggressively the athletes race. Individual rider/nation start times for the time trial events will be announced in the weeks before the Championships.

Yorkshire 2019 CEO Andy Hindley said: It’s exciting to share these timings as spectators can now plan exactly where and when they want to watch the action. That opening weekend with the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International and inaugural Team Time Trial Mixed Relay is going to start things off with a bang and we’re also arranging a host of family friendly activities across those two days that will be appealing to spectators old and young. Once those are done and dusted it’s on to the longest-standing races on the programme – the individual time trials and road race events. Those always prove spectacular occasions with really dramatic racing. We can’t wait for this global celebration of cycling to commence and we look forward to making more exciting announcements in the months to come.

Saturday 21st September – Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International

This celebration of para-cycling includes 14 different race classifications for male and female riders in four para-cycling disciplines. Riders with the greatest functional capacity (B Men, C4-5 Men and B Women) will set off from Beverley between 12:00pm and 12:06pm with the aim of finishing in Harrogate between 2:14pm and 3:05pm.

Tadcaster will host the starts of the C1-3, H3, H4 and H5 events for the men and the C4-5 and H5 events for the women between 2:00pm – 2:15pm. These are due to finish in Harrogate between 3:24pm – 4:25pm.

Finally, Wetherby is the start location for the H1-2 and T1-2 men’s races, and the C1-3, H1-4 and T1-2 women’s races between 3:00pm and 3:12pm. These conclude in Harrogate between 4:09pm – 5:24pm.

Fans in Harrogate will also be able to watch the Team Time Trial Mixed Relay training on the Championships circuit between 9:00am and 11:00am.

Sunday 22nd September – Team Time Trial Mixed Relay – Harrogate Circuit

Yorkshire will be making history by hosting the first-ever Team Time Trial Mixed Relay with national teams consisting of male and female riders. The first nation will roll down the start ramp at 12:40pm, with the final nation set to complete their ride at approximately 3:27pm.

Before the Team Time Trial Mixed Relay takes place, fans will also be able to watch thousands of amateur riders take part in the Official Sportive on the same Harrogate circuit between 7:00am – 10:30am.

Monday 23rd September – Women Junior Individual Time Trial and Men Junior Individual Time Trial – Harrogate Circuit

The first female rider will get going at 10:10am and once the last of them has finished at approximately 11:22am, the men’s competition will take place between 1:40pm – 4:02pm.

Tuesday 24th September – Women Elite Individual Time Trial and Men U23 Individual Time Trial – Ripon to Harrogate

The first male rider will set off at 10:10am and that competition is due to be completed by 12:34pm before the women start at 2:40pm. That contest is due to conclude at around 4:45pm.

Wednesday 25th September – Men Elite Individual Time Trial – Northallerton to Harrogate

Fans will be able to cheer the first rider off at 1:10pm before the action concludes at approximately 4:04pm. That morning, supporters in Harrogate will also be able to watch the road race training taking place on the Harrogate circuit between 10:00am – 12:00pm.

Thursday 26th September – Men Junior Road Race – Richmond to Harrogate

After starting in Richmond at 12:10pm the race heads into the Dales and the first key climb is awaiting the riders at Kidstones at 1:12pm. The second major ascent then comes shortly after the peloton have passed Bolton Abbey at 2:00pm, and the action should hit the Harrogate circuit at 2:36pm. After three laps of that, the race should conclude on Parliament Street at 3:33pm.

Friday 27th September – Women Junior Road Race and Men U23 Road Race – Doncaster to Harrogate

The women’s race exits Doncaster at 8:40am and the riders should reach Snaith by 9:30am. Tadcaster then appears at approximately 10:24am and the frontrunners should pass through Wetherby at 10:41am before they reach Harrogate for a hard-fought finale at 11:11am.

The men meanwhile, get going in Doncaster at 2:10pm and take a longer, more undulating route into Harrogate. They should reach Tadcaster at 3:50pm before passing through Ripon at 4:49pm. Pateley Bridge then makes an appearance at 5:17pm and as soon as the peloton has exited that town they will commence the main climb up to Greenhow. The riders are likely to reach the Harrogate circuit at 6:03pm and they will have to tackle three laps before the estimated finish at 7:06pm.

Saturday 28th September – Women Elite Road Race – Bradford to Harrogate

The peloton will roll out of Bradford at 11:40am and sample the delights of Otely at 11:52pm before the first categorised ascent comes on Norwood Edge at 12:05pm. The race then continues to Pateley Bridge at and up the Nidderdale valley at 12:34pm. The climb of Lofthouse is awaiting them there and they should top that at 12:57pm before descending into Masham at 1:19pm. A relatively flat section should see them reach Ripon by 1:44pm before they pass onto the Harrogate circuit at 2:32pm. Three laps should then see the frontrunners emerge before a new world champion is crowned on Parliament Street at 3:42pm.

Sunday 29th September – Men Elite Road Race – Leeds to Harrogate

The riders will exit Leeds at 8:40am and wind their way into the Dales via Ilkley (9:22am) and Skipton (9:42am). They are due to reach Kettlewell by 10:14am before a trio of significant climbs come one after another. Cray is first up at 10:27am and Buttertubs will be crested at approximately 11:16am before the reach the summit of Grinton Moor at 11:51am. Masham (12:23pm), Ripon (12:44pm) and Ripley (1:01pm) than follow in quick succession before the peloton enters the Harrogate circuit at 1:07pm. Seven laps of that tough and technical loop will ensure only the strongest survive for a chance to claim the iconic rainbow jersey on Parliament Street at approximately 3:21pm.

Approximately 1,400 riders are set to compete from 190 countries and the action will be beamed to a global TV audience of over 250 million.

