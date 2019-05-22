LBA celebrates return of flights to Tunisia’

Please share the news













Leeds Bradford Airport yesterday celebrated the return of flights to Tunisia as the first departure to Enfidha took off.

Holidaymakers can choose from over 25 different resorts, including Thomas Cook’s SENTIDO brand. Excursions to explore Tunisia’s Roman heritage including Carthage and El Djem are also available.

Leeds Bradford Airport’s Aviation and Commercial Director, John Cunliffe: It’s fantastic to see Enfidha as a destination from Leeds Bradford Airport. Tunisia is an increasingly popular destination and one we feel will be very popular with the people of Yorkshire. We look forward to welcoming Nouvelair to Leeds Bradford Airport on a weekly basis throughout the summer.

The flights, operated by Nouvelair on behalf of Thomas Cook, will operate once a week, on a Tuesday, between 21 May and 24 September.







