Harrogate Grammar School appoints Director of Sixth Form

Jonathan Powell will join Harrogate Grammar School in September as Director of Sixth Form, from his current post as Deputy Headteacher (Head of Sixth Form) at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School. Having led CRGS Sixth Form for almost 11 years, he will bring a wealth of experience to Harrogate Grammar School.

Mr Powell has worked tirelessly to develop the student experience at CRGS and to develop the Sixth Form into an inclusive centre where students from all backgrounds can thrive. He led the national piloting of the Extended Project Qualification at the school, (for which the school has received Good Schools Guide awards for outstanding achievement) and has led the development of Sixth Form study areas and reformed student support systems in the school to ensure that students have the best-possible learning environment, allowing them to thrive.

Having taken A Levels in Geography, Economics, French and German and having read Geography at Newcastle University, Mr Powell went on to pursue a Geography PGCE (with bilingual teaching) at Nottingham University and a Master’s in Education Degree at Leicester University. He is a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society, a Chartered Geographer and has undertaken the National Professional Qualification for Headship during his time at CRGS.

Jonathan Powell said: When the opportunity to work at Harrogate Grammar School arose, I knew, without any hesitation, that this was an outstanding opportunity. I am very much looking forward to working with the students and staff, in particular, the opportunity to work as Director of Sixth Form, building on all the successes of the Sixth Form to date, is something I am greatly relishing. Sixth Form is a transformational time for all. During what is a very busy two years, students develop incredibly as young people, maturing both intellectually and socially. Working with them to discover themselves and helping them to develop further, a love for their subjects, fostering their intrinsic motivation is something that really motivates me. My approach to education is that everybody is valued as an individual and is treated as one. It is our responsibility to ensure that our young people are able to thrive – allowing the unlocking of their skills and aptitudes. This is what makes me want to come to work each day and I look forward to continuing the excellent work to ensure that Harrogate Grammar School and the Red Kite Learning Trust continue to offer a world class education for all our young people. Neil Renton, Headteacher, said: We are delighted to appoint someone of Mr Powell’s experience and ability who is committed to providing the best opportunities, guidance and support for young people and we very much look forward to him working with students, parents and staff at our school.









