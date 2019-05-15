Junior soldiers to exercise Freedom of Harrogate in Sunday parade

Please share the news











Teenage recruits from Army Foundation College (AFC) Harrogate will parade through the streets on Sunday after accepting an invitation from the Mayor to exercise their freedom of the town.

Hundreds of soldiers are expected to participate in the event, which gives locals an opportunity to cheer on what should prove to be a proud occasion for the young men and women of the AFC.

Date: Sunday 19th May 2019

1100hrs – Band and parade step off from Beech Grove (facing The Stray)

1110hrs – parade performs ‘eyes left’ past War Memorial

1120hrs – Commanding Officer and parade at Cenotaph

1132hrs – Parade marches off from Cenotaph

1155hrs – Parade halts outside old Council Offices on Crescent Gardens

The parade will be accompanied by the Band of the Yorkshire Regiment, who will be providing music for the public to enjoy while the marching troops are stood to attention near the Cenotaph.

Throughout the morning, junior soldiers will be present in close proximity to the parade with collection buckets for the Army Benevolent Fund.









