Drugs recovered from vehicle stopped on A1 near Knaresborough

Please share the news











7 Shares

Two Middlesbrough men were arrested last night as police in North Yorkshire continue to target potential “county lines” drug dealing.

At around 10.15pm on 13 May 2019, officers on patrol became suspicious due to the manner of driving of a vehicle on the A1 southbound near Knaresborough.

The car was stopped by officers on the A1 at Wetherby services where they recovered a bag of white powder that was thrown from the vehicle.

The men and the car were searched and officers recovered suspected drugs, cash and mobile phones. The pair were arrested and the driver, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, driving while disqualified and drug driving. His passenger, a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

Both men remain in police custody.

Part of the investigation will be to determine any links with “county lines” drug dealing. This is the term given to a form of drug supply by organised criminals from urban areas who travel to smaller county towns to pedal drugs often forcing exploited children and vulnerable people to sell and transport drugs on their behalf.









Please share the news











7 Shares