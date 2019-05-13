Cairn Hotel
Public engagement exhibitions on Harrogate congestion continue this week

last week the Cairn Hotel in hosted a public congestion engagement exhibition and they are continuing this week in then Pannal.

Councillor , North Yorkshire County Council’s Executive Member for and Passenger Transport, said:

We were pleased to see so many people turn out to our last exhibition, which was attended by approximately 350 visitors.

We are keen to get as many people’s opinions as possible during this consultation period.

I would encourage everyone to fill in our online survey by 8 July, or provide feedback when attending our public exhibitions on traffic problems and possible solutions, which are taking place at Harrogate and Knaresborough over the next few weeks.




  • Best Western Hotel, Knaresborough, Tuesday, May 14, 3pm-5pm and 6pm-8pm.
  • Pannal Village Hall, Station Road, Pannal, HG3 1JG, Thursday, May 16, 5pm-7pm.
  • The Cairn Hotel, Harrogate, Thursday, May 23, 3pm-5pm and 6pm-8pm.
  • Best Western Hotel, Knaresborough, Wednesday, June 5, 3pm-5pm and 6pm-8pm.
  • Methodist Church Hall, Killinghall, Wednesday, June 5, 4.30pm-6.30pm.
  • The Cairn Hotel, Harrogate, Saturday, June 15, 10am-noon



