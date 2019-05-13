Public engagement exhibitions on Harrogate congestion continue this week

last week the Cairn Hotel in Harrogate hosted a public congestion engagement exhibition and they are continuing this week in Knaresborough then Pannal.

Councillor Don Mackenzie, North Yorkshire County Council’s Executive Member for Highways and Passenger Transport, said:

We were pleased to see so many people turn out to our last exhibition, which was attended by approximately 350 visitors.

We are keen to get as many people’s opinions as possible during this consultation period.

I would encourage everyone to fill in our online survey by 8 July, or provide feedback when attending our public exhibitions on traffic problems and possible solutions, which are taking place at Harrogate and Knaresborough over the next few weeks.