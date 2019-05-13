Investigation into death 15-year-old girl in Northallerton, girl now named

Please share the news











Police are now in a position to name the 15-year-old girl who died in hospital after collapsing in the Applegarth car park in Northallerton on the night of Saturday 11 May.

Her name is Leah Heyes from Northallerton.

Officers are continuing their investigation into Leah’s death to determine the circumstances that led to the tragic events of Saturday night.

A post mortem is due to be carried out to determine the cause of her death.

Police say they believe that Leah had taken the drug MDMA – also known as ecstasy or a “bomb” – prior to collapsing and we reiterate our warning to anyone who uses drugs, of the potential consequences.

One teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. However, officers have not ruled out making further arrests as the investigation continues.

Police are urging anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information about the events on Saturday night, to come forward and speak to the police if they have not already done so.









