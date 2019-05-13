Leah Heyes from Northallerton

Investigation into death 15-year-old girl in Northallerton, girl now named

1 hour ago in News/Yorkshire
Please share the news
  • 5
    Shares

are now in a position to name the 15-year-old girl who died in hospital after collapsing  in the Applegarth car park in Northallerton on the night of Saturday 11 May.

Her name is Leah Heyes from Northallerton.

Officers are continuing their investigation into Leah’s death to determine the circumstances that led to the tragic events of Saturday night.

A post mortem is due to be carried out to determine the cause of her death.

Police say they believe that Leah had taken the drug MDMA – also known as ecstasy or a “bomb” – prior to collapsing and we reiterate our warning to anyone who uses , of the potential consequences.

One teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. However, officers have not ruled out making further arrests as the investigation continues.

Police are urging anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information about the events on Saturday night, to come forward and speak to the police if they have not already done so.





Please share the news
  • 5
    Shares
  • 5
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from News

Go to Top