Flagship heritage site opens to the public

52 mins ago in Community/Culture/Yorkshire
The Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is inviting the public to step inside a unique heritage restoration, Wath Mill.

It opens its doors to the public for the first time in a series of free Open Days this summer.

The recently restored Wath Mill features include the four sets of millstones and associated machinery. Wath Mill is a late 19th century mill with a long history. It nestles between the Sportsman’s Arms and a terrace of early 19th century cottages in Nidderdale.

The significance of the mill is twofold, firstly in the survival of the machinery, specifically the Hurst Frame, millstones and waterwheel, and secondly in the role it plays in the story of the social history of the mills in Nidderdale.



The flagship heritage project is the work of the Upper Nidderdale Landscape Partnership, a now complete three-year programme that was supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. The Partnership worked to get people involved in the historic landscapes, cultural heritage and wildlife habitats in the region.

Sarah Kettlewell, Manager at Nidderdale AONB, said:

The project is a brilliant legacy of the Upper Nidderdale Landscape Partnership and has attracted huge interest. Many are curious to see what’s behind the locked doors, and it’s thanks to our volunteers we can host a series of Open Days and offer this fascinating glimpse through time.

The series of Wath Mill Open Days begins on Saturday 1 June, 10.30am to 1.30pm. You can find out more about the Wath Mill Open Days at nidderdaleaonb.org.uk/events

The story of Wath Mill is available as a free download at uppernidderdale.org.uk or available to buy from Nidderdale Plus, Pateley Bridge: £5 (proceeds to Nidderdale Chase Heritage Group).





