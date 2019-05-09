Marie Curie nurse says thanks for the support during Great Daffodil Appeal

Marie Curie nurse, Susan Ebbage, pays homage to all involved in making the 2019 Great Daffodil Appeal a resounding success.

Susan Ebbage, Marie Curie nurse, said:

I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to over 900 volunteers who came out in force come rain, hail and shine to support the Great Daffodil Appeal collections across North Yorkshire. Volunteers encourage people to make donations and sport the Charity’s iconic daffodil pin to help Marie Curie Nurses like me provide care and support to more people living with a terminal illness.

Now that the campaign has come to a close, I’m delighted to announce we have raised over £11,000 from our daffodil collections as part of the appeal here in the Harrogate District. This figure was reached through street and supermarket collections across the Harrogate area, including Ripon, Boroughbridge, Knaresborough, Masham and Pateley Bridge.

Volunteering and fundraising plays a fundamental role in supporting the nursing service across the region. In 2018/19, Marie Curie nurses cared for over 4,000 patients across Yorkshire. Within the Harrogate District nurses made over 466 home visits and delivered almost 4,200 hours of care.”

Wearing a daffodil is a really easy way to show your support for the thousands of families affected by terminal illness. Everyone deserves to be cared for at the end of their life.

Every penny raised and every daffodil worn, helps to fund the ongoing care and support we provide. Marie Curie relies on charitable donations, so I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has given their time and money this year.

For the second year running, we’ve been lucky enough to secure the support of the Leeds-born writer and director Kay Mellor who has helped us to raise awareness of the Great Daffodil Appeal in Yorkshire.