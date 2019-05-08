Harrogate Grammar School hosts a Reunion to remember

Please share the news









5 Shares

An Open Reunion for all past students and staff of Harrogate Grammar School is to be held on Saturday 8th June from 10.30am-12.30pm. This blast from the past will include the opportunity to speak with favourite past teachers, some of whom are still teaching at the school. Mr Roy MacKay has been a teacher at Harrogate Grammar School for 31 years and is organising a special ‘Old Boys’ rugby match to mark the occasion.

Roy MacKay said: Over the years we have had some truly fantastic rugby players come through the school, and I would love to be able to bring them all together for a friendly ‘Old Boys’ rugby match against some of our top sixth form players. We want as many alumni as possible to get involved and produce a cracking team, so please do get in touch as soon as possible by emailing alumni@harrogategrammar.co.uk

In addition to the rugby match, a wide selection of old photographs and publications from the school archives will be on display, and all past students will have the chance to take a ‘Walk Through Time’, rediscovering the school’s original building and exploring how the school has evolved over the years. The event will culminate in refreshments in the historic Main Hall, allowing former students to reunite with old school friends and teachers, and reminisce about times gone by.

Harrogate Grammar School has spent the last few months rooting through the archives in preparation for this Reunion event, and are this month launching an exciting new alumni platform, ‘Harrogate Grammar Connect’.

This online platform will provide an interactive and user-friendly network for former Harrogate Grammar School students and staff to communicate with each other, share news and career opportunities.

Neil Renton, who will become the ninth Headteacher of the school in September said: We would like to invite all former students from Harrogate Grammar School to spread the word. We would like them to come along to the Reunion, rejoin our school community and become part of our exciting new alumni network. As the network develops, our intention is for this community of former students to be able to support each other in their onward careers as well as providing inspiration and advice to current students facing career and university choices.

Past students can join the network at www.harrogategrammar.co.uk/school/alumni and are invited to come along to the Open Reunion on Saturday 8th June 2019 from 10.30am-12.30pm









Please share the news









5 Shares