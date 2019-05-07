Yorkshire to welcome delegates from across the globe

Please share the news









Hot off the heels of the Tour de Yorkshire, the county is gearing up to host VisitBritain’s flagship travel trade event, ExploreGB, where 320 suppliers across the UK and Ireland will gather to promote their destinations to the world.

Welcoming more than 250 international visitors from 31 countries, the event will take place at Harrogate Convention Centre from tomorrow until Friday 10 May.

Delegates from Australia, France, Germany and the US will be in attendance, as well as travel buyers from China, Brazil, Canada, India and the Gulf Cooperation Council markets.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s Commercial Director, Peter Dodd said: Just days after the Tour de Yorkshire, it’s an honour to be hosting VisitBritain’s flagship event in Harrogate and I’m delighted that delegates from across the globe will have the opportunity to explore our magnificent county first-hand. Our proposal to host ExploreGB wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our partners, who recognise the value of hundreds of international buyers, suppliers and travel media visiting Harrogate to do business. It’s a huge year for the spa town with it going global for the UCI Road World Championships in September, where races across all nine days will culminate in Harrogate and be seen by millions on TV and at the roadside. We look forward to welcoming delegates to the event and hope they all have a productive and enjoyable stay in Yorkshire.

VisitBritain Chief Executive Sally Balcombe said: As we countdown to our flagship annual trade event ExploreGB we are delighted to be bringing international travel buyers to Harrogate and Yorkshire, a fantastic base to promote the quality of our tourism offer and visitor experiences. Delegates from across the world will be left in no doubt as to the great facilities and products on offer to tourists and businesses alike. ExploreGB is an extremely valuable business tool, giving UK travel suppliers and destinations the chance to get their products in front of hundreds of top global buyers, forge international business connections and ultimately inspire more visitors to book a trip to the UK.









