Pateley Bridge to host new artisan market

Pateley Bridge is set to get a new artisan market next month.

The Little Bird Artisan is a curated marketplace in the heart of Pateley Bridge. Taking place on Sunday, 12 May bringing artisan makers to the Nidderdale Showground and giving the local community the chance to purchase locally-produced arts & crafts, food and drink.

The Little Bird Artisan Market offers a diverse, quality, shopping experience that celebrates independent producers and makers. But more than that, it’s about people and the community; meeting the artisan makers, conversation with friends and getting the social back into shopping.

The event has been curated by Jackie Crozier a professional event manager who aims to bring artisan makers and producers to local communities and is already looking at other areas who want to support local businesses too. Returning to her native North Yorkshire to set up Little Bird, Crozier saw an opportunity to create an artisan market for local entrepreneurs and has been working on setting things in motion for some time.

Commenting on the reason she started the market, Crozier said: I currently have a regular monthly market in Ripon which is going from strength to strength. This will be my first artisan market in Pateley Bridge, and I’m really looking forward to welcoming an exciting range of different local stallholders, who’ll be showcasing their fantastic local produce. We have lots of room so if anyone is interested in joining us, get in touch we would love to hear from you. I really hope the community will get behind this and come and meet the makers. It’s sure to be a great day out for all the family, so, grab the kids, grab the dogs and head down for a bite to eat, listen to some music and some good old-fashioned shopping.

Artisans that will be represented include Pateley Bridges very own Heathfield Garden Design, Spirit of Bronte selling their famous Bronte Gin and Lewin Craft selling handmade wooden garden features. Makers,metalsmiths, needle workers, photographers, sculptures, artists, fresh food along with an array of tasty street food will all be sold.

The market is happening at The Nidderdale Showground on Sunday 12 May between 10am and 3pm. For more information on Little Bird Artisan Market or how to book a stall, email: info@littlebirdmade.co.uk Alternatively, follow @LittleBirdMade on Twitter & Instagram or search ‘Little Bird Artisan Market’ on Facebook.







