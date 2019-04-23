Pick up a bargain and help boost Tockwith Show funds

The annual Tockwith Show Car Boot Sale is one of the biggest fundraisers for the popular agricultural event, and it’s taking place on Bank Holiday Monday next month.

As well as the chance to bag a bargain, there’ll be a produce and plant stall, and gardeners are being invited to donate herbaceous plants, vegetables and herbs. Visitors and sellers are also welcome to bring jars of Seville marmalade, jams, lemon curds and chutneys with them on the day for a separate stall.

Refreshments will include homemade cakes, delicious hot bacon, sausage and burger rolls from local suppliers, and a range of beverages.

Tockwith Show Society chairman Allan Robinson said: The car boot sale is a big fundraiser for us and helps us to put on the best possible show in August, so we’d be delighted to see as many people as possible coming along to support us and have a fun day out at the same time.

The Tockwith Show Car Boot Sale will take place at the Show Field on Cattal Moor Lane on Monday, 6 May 2019.

The gates open from 7am for sellers, with a charge of £8 for cars and £10 for vans. Buyers get free admission from 8am, though donations towards the show will be welcome.

The first ever Tockwith and District Show was a purely horticultural show, but over the years it has progressed to promoting agriculture, horticulture, livestock breeding, and arts and crafts. Today, it remains one of the largest one-day community events in the area, this year taking place on Sunday, 4 August 2019.

Schedules for the 2019 show are now available on the website, with paper copies to be sent out in early May. Anyone who would like to receive a hard copy should email their name and address to secretary@tockwithshow.org.uk

For more information about the car boot sale, contact Maureen on 07960 990242

Tockwith Show takes place annually on the first Sunday in August. Its history dates back to 1945, when it was founded as a purely horticultural event. Since then, it has expanded to include agriculture in its scope and, in 2004, took the significant step of acquiring its own field, securing the event’s future and allowing improvements to be made to the site.

Tockwith and District Agricultural Society (TADAS), a registered charity, organises a series of other events during the year to raise money to support its activities.

The calendar includes an annual dinner, a bonfire display and a car boot sale.

For more information about Tockwith Show, visit www.tockwithshow.org.uk







