A cracking start to Easter at Willow Tree Primary School

To get into the spirit of Easter the PTFA at Willow Tree Community Primary school arranged an Easter egg decorating competition for pupils from nursery to Year 6.

The competition aimed to encourage children at the school to get creative, whilst having fun and raising some money for school funds.

All of the children at Willow Tree made a fantastic effort during the competition, demonstrating creativity and thoughtfulness in their designs. Real eggs, false eggs, even chocolate eggs were entered.

Three of Willow Tree’s ‘eggspert’ judges had the hard task of selecting 6 lucky winners from over 150 entries – a very tough job indeed!

Congratulations to the winners Ella, Amelia, Zak, Lucas, Cameron, Grace and Jessica who all received a special Easter egg gift in assembly.

The school have given their thanks to the creativity of the kids and the support from parents and teachers, the competition raised an amazing £161 to go towards new Smart equipment to support great teaching and learning at the school.







