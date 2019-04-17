Theft of Suzuki JIMNY from Beckwithshaw

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the theft of a blue Suzuki JIMNY, stolen from Beckwithshaw.

The incident took place near Otley Road (B6161) just outside of Beckwithshaw at approximately 2pm on Monday 8 April 2019.

A man, described as in his mid-thirties, approximately 5ft 10 tall with short, black hair, wearing dark clothing, in particular a black top with white stripes down both arms, was spotted near the area that the car was taken from. The vehicle was then seen on the B6161 heading towards Otley.

We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, we are appealing for information about the man, as he may hold information that is key to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC1190 Jackie Thornborrow . You can also email Jackie.Thornborrow@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190063107.







