Parliamentary approval granted for Cycling World Championships (UCI) in Harrogate but warns future events unlikely to be approved

Parliamentary approval has been granted for the road cycling world championships to be held on Harrogate’s public parkland despite criticism of the local authority over the consultation process.

During 2017, Harrogate Borough Council consulted with the public on amending the Harrogate Stray Act 1985. It’s an act that restricts the use of the Stray for events to 35 days a year and a maximum of 3.5 hectares (8.6 acres or about 4 football pitches) per event. 53% of the respondents opposed changes to the act.

The House of Commons Regulatory reform committee has given a warning shot, for events like the UCI: The Council’s repeated use of Localism Orders rather than seeking to permanently change the law was criticised, with any future events currently unlikely to be approved using this procedure.

The Committee has approved a draft order to allow the UCI World Championships to be hosted on the Stray in September.

The Committee found that there was widespread, but not universal, local support for the event and the potential benefits it would bring to the town. In supporting the proposals to allow the event to proceed, the Committee highlighted the importance of ensuring that the Stray was returned to its prior condition, and that access was retained as much as possible.

Chair of the Regulatory Reform Committee, Stephen McPartland MP, said: The return of the UCI Road World Championships to the UK for the first time since 1982 is welcome and will cement the reputation of the country and of Yorkshire as a global cycling destination. I am pleased that the Committee has been able to recommend to Government that the draft Order to enable Harrogate to host the event should be made. However, it is regrettable that Harrogate Borough Council left it so late before seeking a consultation and legislation on this issue, long after preparations had already begun. It is only the widespread public support and a track record from previous events that meant the Committee could accept this consultation as meeting the basic standards required.

In approving the draft Harrogate Stray Act 1985 (UCI Road World Championships) Order 2019, the Committee were concerned about Harrogate Borough Council’s methods of securing Parliamentary approval for the event.

Following the Committee’s report, it is now for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to decide whether to make the draft Order that would allow the event to be held.

Cllr Richard Cooper, Leader of Harrogate Borough Council said: It is great news that we finally have the permissions in place that are necessary for Harrogate to host the UCI Road World Race Championships. It will bring a huge economic boost for our area and I thank the Regulatory Reform Committee for that. I don’t agree with all the Chairman’s comments but that is to look to the past rather than the future. The important outcome is that the committee’s decision gives us greater certainty and clarity as we prepare for Harrogate to welcome the world.







