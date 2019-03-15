New co-working space for the heart of Harrogate

Plans for a new co-working space in the centre of Harrogate have been announced by a small group of Harrogate locals.

The organisers are keeping the location and themselves under wraps for now, but they want people to express an interest in the enterprise.

They are working on creating a truly unique co-working space in the heart of Harrogate as the town is packed with creatives, home-workers and business owners.

Although there are plenty of great independent coffee shops and cafés where folk can pitch up for an hour with their laptop or hold an informal meeting, however the environment isn’t always quite right:

It can be too loud and too busy to hold a meeting or to take business calls

Slow wifi speeds and power sockets can be restrictive

Coffee shops and cafés rely on customer turnover and taking up valuable space for too long isn’t fair on café owners

The aim is to create a retreat, somewhere for half a day, or even a full day. Somewhere creative and inspirational that allows you to work in an environment that is practical, comfortable and productive?

You would expect to pay £500 a month for office space of this nature in Harrogate. But they are looking at working on a different basis:

Create this type of space whilst keeping it affordable and practical

No minimum term contracts (just a 30 day cancellation notice period)

Between £80 and £150 monthly fee (possible membership tiers)

Private, bookable meeting rooms available

It will also create a hub for networking and interaction for likeminded individuals – meet, share and grow.

They are asking for people to express an interest for now, it will allow them to gauge the level of interest. Please click on the link and add your email and name.

http://www.coworkinghg.com/?fbclid=IwAR210g_SsNXehLn-xWYJJYADk_5BJP2qubtHicBmVp_Ma6yPVqNDd3kLx2k







