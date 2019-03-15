Harrogate collision between police vehicle and Vauxhall Corsa leaves 79-year-old lady in hospital with multiple injuries
Both vehicles were extensively damaged as a result of the incident

Investigation into serious collision, involving unmarked police vehicle, nearing completion say IOPC

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has said that investigation into an incident where a police vehicle that was in collision with another is nearing completion.

The collision happened at the junction of Cold Bath Road and Otley road in Harrogate at approximately 10:12pm on 5 May 2018.

It involved an unmarked police car and a Vauxhall Corsa. Two occupants of the Corsa, both women in their late seventies, sustained serious injuries.

The 79-year-old women was taken to the LGI has multiple injuries, including broken vertebrae and a punctured lung. The other female occupant was taken  to Harrogate District Hospital.

 

IOPC Spokesperson:

Our investigation is nearing completion. The next step, which will soon be underway, is to consider the findings and make a decision as to whether the evidence points to misconduct by any officer or indeed if any evidence should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).




 

