Investigation into serious collision, involving unmarked police vehicle, nearing completion say IOPC

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has said that investigation into an incident where a police vehicle that was in collision with another is nearing completion.

The collision happened at the junction of Cold Bath Road and Otley road in Harrogate at approximately 10:12pm on 5 May 2018.

It involved an unmarked police car and a Vauxhall Corsa. Two occupants of the Corsa, both women in their late seventies, sustained serious injuries.

The 79-year-old women was taken to the LGI has multiple injuries, including broken vertebrae and a punctured lung. The other female occupant was taken to Harrogate District Hospital.

IOPC Spokesperson: Our investigation is nearing completion. The next step, which will soon be underway, is to consider the findings and make a decision as to whether the evidence points to misconduct by any officer or indeed if any evidence should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).







