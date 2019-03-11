Pupils from Bilton Grange Primary School look at the original log books from 1919 as they prepare to celebrate the school’s centenary
Centenary celebrations at Harrogate school

Published on in Education/Harrogate

Next month marks 100 years since Bilton Grange Primary School was founded, and people are being invited to get in touch with their memories and photographs of the school.

The centenary celebrations will begin with a full school party on April 1st. Pupils and staff will dress in the kind of clothes their counterparts would have worn in 1919 and will experience lessons typical of the era.

In July, anyone with links to Bilton Grange, including former teachers and pupils, will be able to attend the summer fair to view an extensive display about the last 100 years at the school. This will include a tree planting ceremony and the burial of a time capsule reflecting life at the school in 2019.




Deputy headteacher Richard Street said:

We’re hoping to mark the centenary by giving our pupils a sense of the history of this fantastic school as well as helping them understand that they are part of its legacy for future generations.

Alongside the party in April, we’ll be exploring the school’s history by looking at old photos, the original log books and other documents, and hearing about people’s memories of their time at the school.

Our children will also be learning about what life was like in Harrogate during the reign of King George V, 100 years ago. They will discover how education and life in general has changed over the last century, and will think about how it may look in the future.

If you have anything to share about the history of Bilton Grange, please contact the school on 01423 502375 or email biltongrange@ycatschools.co.uk preferably by the end of May.




