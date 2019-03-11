18-year-old receives facial injuries following assault outside McDonald’s in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an assault that occurred in Harrogate.

It happened at approximately 9pm on Saturday 9 March 2019 when an 18 year-old man was assaulted outside McDonald’s on Cambridge Road. He received facial injuries and was treated by paramedics before being taken to Harrogate District Hospital.

An 18 year-old man was arrested at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, police are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident and is able to provide details.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Corrina Graham-Merrett You can also email corrina.graham-merrett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190043237







