Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town 1 – 0 Bromley

Published on in Football/Harrogate/Sport

A Jack Muldoon penalty in the fourth minute of added time , gave Town all three points in a hard fought meeting with Bromley.

Town fielded the same starting line up as Saturday, but Liam Agnew returned to replace Dylan Mottley-Henry on the bench.

Bromley’s Luke Coulson fired an early warning shot across Town’s goal, but the Wetherby Roaders replied with a George Thomson free kick, which saw Callum Howe’s header cleared.

The nippy Bromley forwards were proving a handful for the home defence and Mark Beck, twice dropped back to clear Town’s lines with defensive headers.

But it was Town who began to create pressure, with Josh Falkingham and Ryan Fallowfield playing in Jack Emmett, only for Sam Woods to make a superb covering tackle.Some good build up play from Town ended with the “Raven’s”keeper, David Gregory, having to dive full length to keep out Emmett’s low drive, and soon afterwards, Thomson hit the upright with an effort from close range.

Beck was involved in early second half drama, when he was brought down in the area by Marc-Anthony Okoye, but Referee Joe Hull, ignored Town’s vociferous claims for a penalty.

The Bromley goal had a charmed life as both Howe and Beck went close with headers and Warren Burrell ventured forward to rattle the crossbar after an Emmett corner.

The Ravens, huffed and puffed, but were well policed by the Town defence, in which Kelvin Langmead was prominent.

As the game entered stoppage time, it looked as though Town would have to settle for a goalless draw, but Bromley conceded a late free kick inside their own half.

Thomson’s delivery was headed back across goal and a shot struck a defender’s raised arm and the ref had no hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot.

Muldoon stepped up to the plate and smashed the ball past Gregory to give Town a victory, which lifted them up to sixth place.



Town

Belshaw, Fallowfield, Falkingham, Howe, Burrell.Thomson, Emmett, Beck, Langmead, Kerry, Muldoon.

Unused subs, Cracknell, Agnew, Williams, Kitching, Woods.

Scorer, Muldoon (p) 90+4                                   Booked Falkingham

Town, Man of the Match, Thomson           Att 789

Bromley,

Gregory, Johnson, Sarpong-Wiredu, Raymond, Bugiel, Okoye, Porter(Higgs 79), Wood, Brindley, Coulson(Lewis 64), Hooper.

Unused subs,

Dunne, Meerkums, Philpot

Referee J Hull

By John Harrison,

@JohnHar59276371





Please share the news
  • 5
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*