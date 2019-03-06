Harrogate Town 1 – 0 Bromley

A Jack Muldoon penalty in the fourth minute of added time , gave Town all three points in a hard fought meeting with Bromley.
Town fielded the same starting line up as Saturday, but Liam Agnew returned to replace Dylan Mottley-Henry on the bench.
Bromley’s Luke Coulson fired an early warning shot across Town’s goal, but the Wetherby Roaders replied with a George Thomson free kick, which saw Callum Howe’s header cleared.
The nippy Bromley forwards were proving a handful for the home defence and Mark Beck, twice dropped back to clear Town’s lines with defensive headers.
But it was Town who began to create pressure, with Josh Falkingham and Ryan Fallowfield playing in Jack Emmett, only for Sam Woods to make a superb covering tackle.Some good build up play from Town ended with the “Raven’s”keeper, David Gregory, having to dive full length to keep out Emmett’s low drive, and soon afterwards, Thomson hit the upright with an effort from close range.
Beck was involved in early second half drama, when he was brought down in the area by Marc-Anthony Okoye, but Referee Joe Hull, ignored Town’s vociferous claims for a penalty.
The Bromley goal had a charmed life as both Howe and Beck went close with headers and Warren Burrell ventured forward to rattle the crossbar after an Emmett corner.
The Ravens, huffed and puffed, but were well policed by the Town defence, in which Kelvin Langmead was prominent.
As the game entered stoppage time, it looked as though Town would have to settle for a goalless draw, but Bromley conceded a late free kick inside their own half.
Thomson’s delivery was headed back across goal and a shot struck a defender’s raised arm and the ref had no hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot.
Muldoon stepped up to the plate and smashed the ball past Gregory to give Town a victory, which lifted them up to sixth place.
Town
Belshaw, Fallowfield, Falkingham, Howe, Burrell.Thomson, Emmett, Beck, Langmead, Kerry, Muldoon.
Unused subs, Cracknell, Agnew, Williams, Kitching, Woods.
Scorer, Muldoon (p) 90+4 Booked Falkingham
Town, Man of the Match, Thomson Att 789
Bromley,
Gregory, Johnson, Sarpong-Wiredu, Raymond, Bugiel, Okoye, Porter(Higgs 79), Wood, Brindley, Coulson(Lewis 64), Hooper.
Unused subs,
Dunne, Meerkums, Philpot
Referee J Hull
By John Harrison,
@JohnHar59276371