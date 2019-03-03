Harrogate Town 1 – 1 Dagenham and Redbridge

Harrogate Town’s propensity to concede late goals haunted them once again, as Dagenham & Redbridge forced an equaliser deep into stoppage time.
Town were unchanged from the side which won three points at Chesterfield last week, a victory that lifted them back into the play off places.
The Daggers had an early chance to draw first blood, but Conor Wilkinson’s shot was blocked by the Town defence.
However, it was Town who began to dominate proceedings with Josh Falkingham finding Mark Beck with a cross which the Daggers quickly nullified.
Next, Jack Emmett had a powerful strike deflected and visiting keeper, Elliot Justham, had to save a Beck effort after a dangerous cross from Ryan Fallowfield.
The Daggers threatened when Alex McQueen cut in from the right and whipped in a dangerous centre with his left foot, but Callum Howe averted the danger with an excellent, defensive header.
The game was taking time to ignite and the crowd was subdued for a time, but a spell of Town dominance just before the break roused the faithful into life.
A move between Falkingham and Lloyd Kerry created on opening for Jack Muldoon and he lashed a low snap shot against the foot of Justham’s post, with the keeper well beaten.
The last action saw Emmett try his luck from fully thirty yards and his rising drive just skimmed the Dagger’s crossbar.
The second half opened with Fallowfield crossing for Muldoon at the far post, but his header was blocked by Manny Onariase.
But on fiftyfive minutes, Town finally got their noses in front, when Justham could only parry Muldoon’s drive into the path of Howe, who sidefooted into the bottom corner.
Dagenham hit back with McQueen swinging in a searching free kick which Beck headed upfield, but Jack Munn latched onto the clearance and drove at James Belshaw from thirty yards.
The Dagger’s veteran manager, Peter Taylor, threw on all three subs in an effort to rescue the game, but on seventyfive minutes Town should have made the game safe when a brilliant run from Emmett saw him set up Muldoon in front of goal, only for the striker to slice the ball well wide.
Dagger’s sub, Olly Harfield, began to find space as the home defence tired, and in the last minute he tested Belshaw with a twenty yard drive.
Unfortunately for Town, in the second minute of added time an assault down the left flank by the Daggers, saw Harfield cross low into the box and Wilkinson shot past Belshaw from close range to deny Town all three points.
Town have an early chance to get back to winning ways, when they entertain Bromley on Tuesday evening, K O 7-45pm.
Town,
Belshaw, Fallowfield, Falkingham, Howe, Burrell, Thomson, Emmett, Beck, Langmead, Kerry(Mottley-Henry 80), Muldoon(Williams 86).
Unused subs, Cracknell, Kitching, Woods. Booked Muldoon, Att.1262
Scorer, Howe 55. Town Man of the Match Emmett.
Dagenham & Redbridge,
Justham, Gordon, Robinson, McQueen, Clark, Goodliffe, Wilkinson, Adeloye(Kandi 70), Loft(Wright 80), Munn(Harfield 70), Onariase.
Unused subs, Moore, Smith Booked Loft, Clarke
Scorer Wilkinson 90+2
Referee, S Lucas
By John Harrison.
